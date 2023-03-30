Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.72.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

