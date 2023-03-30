Veriti Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Aflac by 982.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 225.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Aflac by 16.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

