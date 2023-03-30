Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $375.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.