Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Synopsys
In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Synopsys Price Performance
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synopsys (SNPS)
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.