Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $357.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.40. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

