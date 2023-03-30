Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

SPGI opened at $338.13 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

