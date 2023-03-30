Veriti Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.45.
Insider Transactions at ServiceNow
ServiceNow Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $438.44 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $601.62. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $444.11 and its 200-day moving average is $411.87.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
