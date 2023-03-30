Veriti Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.95%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Stories

