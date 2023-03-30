Veriti Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

NYSE WM opened at $157.04 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

