Veriti Management LLC Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 63,515.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $780.94.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $694.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $706.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.92. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 90.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

