Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.6 %

MS opened at $86.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average of $88.83.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.