Veriti Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Hershey by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $252.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.60 and a 200-day moving average of $231.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $254.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.73.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

