Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,991,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Jenkins Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.