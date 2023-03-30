Veriti Management LLC Purchases 11,793 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Telefónica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,632 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,114,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,172 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2,213.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,528 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 845,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 771,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 5.07%. On average, analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.