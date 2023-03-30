Veriti Management LLC Purchases 240 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,979 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $466.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.12.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

