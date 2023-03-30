Veriti Management LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after buying an additional 4,088,589 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,157,000 after buying an additional 793,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,572,000 after buying an additional 432,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,217. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.