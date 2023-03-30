Veriti Management LLC Purchases 7,908 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 913.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,342,000 after purchasing an additional 663,668 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 132.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 385,742 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 21.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,088,000 after purchasing an additional 382,644 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 244.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 502,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 356,500 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

NYSE:ABB opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

