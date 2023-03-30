Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

ASX opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.19. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

