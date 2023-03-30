Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.50. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

