Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $180.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $248.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.