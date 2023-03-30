Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,426 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after purchasing an additional 797,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.86. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

