Veriti Management LLC Sells 394 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $198.98. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

