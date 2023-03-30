Veriti Management LLC Sells 532 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $338.13 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

