Veriti Management LLC Sells 560 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $215.32 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

