Veriti Management LLC Sells 560 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $215.32 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.64 and its 200 day moving average is $229.24. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

