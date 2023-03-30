Veriti Management LLC Sells 570 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $169.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.