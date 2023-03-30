Veriti Management LLC Sells 590 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 754.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.81.

NYSE IQV opened at $192.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.48 and its 200 day moving average is $207.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

