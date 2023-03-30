Veriti Management LLC Sells 686 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,209,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CL opened at $74.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.