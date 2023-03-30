Veriti Management LLC Sells 817 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after acquiring an additional 406,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,635,000 after buying an additional 89,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Tower by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after buying an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $198.49 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.14.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

