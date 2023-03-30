Veriti Management LLC Sells 9,288 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Veriti Management LLC cut its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 208,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $768,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRA. Raymond James downgraded Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Insider Activity

Coterra Energy Price Performance

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

