Veriti Management LLC Sells 9,359 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.5 %

SNY stock opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

