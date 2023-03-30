Veriti Management LLC Trims Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.
Synopsys Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of SNPS opened at $375.04 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
