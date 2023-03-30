Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,121,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,605 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

NYSE VZ opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

