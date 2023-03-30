Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,026 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

