Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 5,294 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 83,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,021,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

