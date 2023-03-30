Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 957 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,590,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

