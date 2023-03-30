Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $196.64 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.75. The stock has a market cap of $196.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,093,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,259 shares of company stock valued at $9,087,270. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

