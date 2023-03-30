Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE MO opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altria Group (MO)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.