Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOGet Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

