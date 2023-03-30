Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 4,013 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $202.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.63 and its 200 day moving average is $229.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

