Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

