Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,755 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67. The company has a market cap of $186.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.