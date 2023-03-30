ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives $6.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

ViewRay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $173,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 654,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ViewRay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 70.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ViewRay by 82.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Stories

