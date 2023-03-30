Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given New $31.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 94.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

