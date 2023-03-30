Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT Raised to $25.00 at Maxim Group

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group from $15.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.94% from the stock’s current price.

VKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $16.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.