Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT Raised to $30.00 at Oppenheimer

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 88.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VKTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.