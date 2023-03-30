Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,900 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 4,410,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,243.4 days.

VNNVF opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $48.39.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNNVF. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Vonovia from €50.00 ($53.76) to €39.00 ($41.94) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vonovia from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of Vonovia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vonovia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

