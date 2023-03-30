Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Given New $28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $26.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Vontier has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.3% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 32,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.