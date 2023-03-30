Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. STF Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

