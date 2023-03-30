Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WBA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

