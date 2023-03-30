Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance
Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.
Featured Stories
