Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,628 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.53.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,641,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,588,588. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.